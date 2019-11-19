CLARION – Motorists traveling on Route 68, from the intersection of Interstate 80 (Exit 62) to Dolby Street, can anticipate changing traffic patterns on Nov. 21 and 22, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During this time, traffic will be switched onto the newly widened and paved roadway on this section of Route 68.
Work on this section of Route 68, also called the Dolby Street Project, by Plum Contracting Inc., includes a widened roadway to increase traffic capacity, drainage, signage and signal upgrades, and sewer and water line improvements. The purpose of the Dolby Street Project is to increase traffic capacity around the Clarion Mall and Walmart, thus easing congestion.
The traffic switch on this one mile of Route 68 is weather permitting. As such, alternate dates for the traffic switch are Nov. 25 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.