NEW BETHLEHEM – A 32-year-old Templeton man is facing multiple counts of drug-related charges following an incident on July 5 at approximately 11:55 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Eric Randal Traister was charged with four counts of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
While on patrol in New Bethlehem, police said they observed an Acura sedan fail to stop at the stop sign along Hunter Way before turning west onto Broad Street. A traffic stop was conducted along Broad Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified at Collin Polka, and the passenger as Traister.
A cotton ball was reportedly discovered near the center console of the vehicle as officers spoke with Polka.
When asked if there was anything illegal inside, Traister allegedly explained that he had some Suboxone, but that it was prescribed. He later admitted to having a needle in his pocket, police said.
According to reports, Polka consented to a search of the vehicle. A small ziplock baggie and two cotton balls were found inside.
In addition, the needle, an unknown blue pill and Suboxone were reportedly discovered on Traister’s person.
Traister allegedly admitted to owning all the contraband and said he was going to use the cotton balls to inject narcotics.
Charges against Traister were filed July 10 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.