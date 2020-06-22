NEW BETHLEHEM – A 27-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to escape from authorities by way of Red Bank Creek at approximately 9:35 a.m. on June 10.
Collin David Polka was charged with one count each of fleeing to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest, and three counts of reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, the incident occurred as deputies from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from Clarion County Probation, attempted to serve bench warrants for retail theft and failure to appear against Polka issued from the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.
According to court documents, the officers reported to an apartment along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, where Polka was said to be living, and were met by Polka’s girlfriend who told them that Polka was inside. Polka was located in the bathroom and led out into the hallway.
Once in the hallway, Polka reportedly fled down the fire escape. Officers followed and yelled for him to stop.
From the apartment, a foot chase ensued to Gumtown Park, police said. Polka allegedly jumped in Red Bank Creek and began to swim toward the dam. He eventually went over the dam and was observed floating in the water below.
Additional police agencies reported to the scene as the sheriff’s deputies and probation officials created a perimeter around the creek in an attempt to take Polka into custody.
State police soon commandeered a boat and reportedly arrested Polka on the Armstrong County side of the creek near the bridge.
A boat was also used to pick up a sheriff’s deputy who had placed himself on a steep ledge along the Armstrong County side of the creek to keep an eye on Polka as he was in the water, court documents state.
Following his arrest, Polka was transported to Clarion Hospital for an evaluation. He was then cleared and placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Charges were filed June 18 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.