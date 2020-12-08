Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020 at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Born January 23, 1946 in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Clayton and Betty McAninch Rupp.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Mr. Rupp married the former Rita Delp in 1964. She survives.
He was a welder for Pullman Standard in Butler and retired as a custodian for Redbank Valley School District, Mahoning Elementary School.
Mr. Rupp was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, tinkering in the garage, hunting arrowheads, putting together puzzles and spending time talking with friends.
Mr. Rupp loved the time he spent with his family and has left them with many special memories.
In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by two daughters, Jodee Roudybush and her husband, Michael, and Jackie Steffy and her husband, Tim, all of Putneyville; seven grandchildren, Sara Hetrick, Tanna Plummer, Lacy Wile, Jill Shick, Tyler Steffy, Erin Shreckengost and Leah Rupert; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan Rupp; two sisters, Louella Adams and Sherry Hetrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Noah James Struble.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Distant Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Westover, pastor of the church, officiating.
Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Charles C. “Chick” Rupp to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.