Charles "Chuck" Edwin Boddorf, 77, of North Freedom, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his residence.
Born May 29, 1940, in Dixonville, Indiana County, he was the son of C. Clair Boddorf and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf.
He married Bernice Aldine Doverspike on March 10, 1962, in Eddyville. They were married for 56 years. She survives.
Mr. Boddorf was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 2nd class and returned to North Freedom where he was dairy farmer on the family farm.
Mr. Boddorf was an avid farmer. His hobbies included gardening and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Deborah (Mark) Rodgers of Akron, Ohio, Tammy (Richard) Powell of North Freedom and Terri (Scott) Bowser of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. David Shay officiating.
Interment will follow in North Freedom Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers or obtain additional information, visit at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
