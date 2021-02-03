One of Pennsylvania’s sons and America’s soldiers was lost on December 16, 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer’s at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Va.
Born June 24, 1927 in Unity, he was the son of Charlie and Lucy Fenoglietto, who ran the Commercial Hotel in Tarentum.
After Charlie passed away, Lucy remarried, and the family grew. Chuck loved his second father, Sam Hildebrand, as well as his two new siblings. Chuck (known to some as Buddy, Luke or Charlie), graduated high school early to enlist in the U.S. Marines in World War II. But, he later smartened-up and served a career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 25 years on active duty as a combat navigator and developer of several space systems, to include GPS. Following his passion for space, he went to work for NASA, where his crowning achievement was helping to design and build the International Space Station.
He had an unparalleled love for his family and his Pennsylvania home, where you could catch him on most every vacation golfing with his brothers, sisters, mom and kids.
Mr. Finley had a passion for learning anything and everything, first at Penn State, where he was a proud member of the Chi Phi fraternity, then at The Ohio State, and on into retirement, wherever free classes were offered or the Geodetic Survey Squadron (GSS) or the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) were meeting.
Survivors include his loving children, Pamela LaFontaine of Ashburn, Va. and Charlie Finley of Albuquerque, N.M. as well as his daughter-in-law, Lori Finley; two grandchildren, Joey and Caroline Finley; and his sisters, Shirley Dickson and Sandra Gahagan.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Madeline Davis and Ann Stinard; his brother, Dick Hildebrand; his sister-in-law, Peggy Hildebrand; and his brothers-in-law, Jack Davis, Gene Stinard and Erdie Gahagan.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held on February 24, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC), where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife of 46 years, Jo Ann Hecker Finley.
Mr. Finley's children are forever grateful for the overwhelming support from friends and family. If you’d like to reach out about ANC funeral arrangements, or other, contact Pam at (571) 449-0588 or pammysue44@yahoo.com. We are working to get a live-stream link set up.
Though our incredible father no longer walks this earth, his energy and loving spirit live on, inspiring each of us on our individual journey.