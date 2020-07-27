Charles Junior “Peanuts” Copenhaver, 93, of Hawthorn, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born February 14, 1927 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Goldie Gertrude (Troup) Copenhaver.
He married Pearl L. (Barlett) on July 12, 1952. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2005.
Mr. Copenhaver served his country with the United States Marines from February 13, 1945 to February 12, 1949 and in the reserves until May 8, 1953. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served overseas in Japan.
He worked construction, operating heavy equipment and belonged to the Local 66 Operating Engineers.
Mr. Copenhaver was a life member of the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club and Hawthorn Area Fire Department.
He was a member of the Hawthorn Lion’s Club and a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.
Survivors include three children, Von A. Copenhaver (Chrystal) of Templeton, Jody A. Smith (Bobby) of Hawthorn and Deby L. Males (Randy) of New Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Copenhaver (Carol), Tucker Copenhaver, Annie Barnett (Jason), Alison Cramer (Shawn), Shannon Clouse (Alan), Alicia Reitz (Jeremy), Andrew Smith, Amanda Males (Mike Bish), Randy “Buck” Males and Lucas Males; and 25 great-grandchildren, Bryn, Ryan, Addison, Sterling, Brennah, Rhiannon, Lennon, Lilli, Nolan, Kale, Emelia, Hunter, Addison, Parker, Presley, Claire, Mason, Owen, Iris, Manny, Livy, Bridger, Cierah, Dalton and Cole.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Copenhaver and Carl Robert Copenhaver.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Doug Henry officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade.
Interment was in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.
