Today

Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.