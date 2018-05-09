The Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association will be flushing the main lines in Chestnut Grove and Greenville Pike on Sunday evening. The main line on Route 219 from the Township building to end will be flushed on Monday evening. All spur lines will be flushed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, during the day.
Residents can expect low to no water pressure and cloudy water during flushing.
