(The Center Square) – Cheswick Generating Station became latest conventional coal-fired power plant casualty in Pennsylvania this month as the handful of remaining facilities face increased economic and environmental pressure to follow suit.
Cheswick employs about 60 people and has, in recent years, functioned mainly as a peaking plant that ramps up production when energy demand is high enough to justify its pricey operational costs, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It is one of just six operating coal-fired facilities left in the state, according to the newspaper, down from 23 in 2004.
So it came as little surprise when the 565MW facility in Springdale, on the northeastern outskirts of Pittsburgh, failed to clear PJM’s annual capacity auction – meaning other fossil fuel plants and renewable resources offered electricity at lower cost, setting a price floor Cheswick could not match.
Dave Freysinger, CEO of GenOn – the company that owns Cheswick and two other facilities in Ohio and Maryland slated for closure – said “the decision to retire a power plant is always a difficult one for employees and the local communities.”
“These are not decisions taken lightly,” he said.
In a June 8 statement, he blamed “unfavorable economic conditions, higher costs associated with environmental compliance, an inability to compete with other generation types and evolving market rules that promote subsidized resources” for forcing Cheswick into retirement as of Sept. 15.
But the Cheswick closure is just the latest in a string of retirements that began nearly 20 years ago as the energy market shifted from coal production to cheaper natural gas.
It’s an economic transition best illustrated in the state’s western half, where a boom in natural gas development – coupled with growing political pressure to curb industries that contribute to climate change – helped usher in coal generation’s twilight years.
An analysis from the journal Science published in December predicts that about 1,400 “coal extraction” jobs will exist in the state as of 2035 – a 67% decline compared to 2018 estimates. Natural gas extraction employment will decrease 77% during the same time frame, the data shows, while plant jobs will decline 70%.
Emily Grubert, the study’s author, said policy planning now for anticipated job losses could prevent economic devastation unseen since the collapse of the steel industry 40 years ago.
But state lawmakers worry that Gov. Tom Wolf’s climate policies, namely his executive order entering Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in early 2022, will force history to repeat itself.
“We all want clean air, don’t get me wrong,” said Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, during a House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee on the same day Cheswick announced its retirement. “But this is not the way to do it – by jeopardizing not only the economy in Indiana County, but the economy across this commonwealth.”
Struzzi’s comments reference his second attempt at passing a bill that would block the state’s path into RGGI and prevent future governors from entering the program without legislative approval.
RGGI, a consortium of 11 northeastern and midAtlantic states, auctions off emissions caps to power producers in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Participating states reinvest the proceeds into programs that promote clean air and energy efficiency, though state Democrats prefer an approach that consider environmental justice policies, too.
Modeling from the Department of Environmental Protection estimates that Pennsylvania will cut upward of 225 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and generate 27,000 new jobs through 2030 by joining RGGI.
“Climate change is the most serious long-term threat to this planet and this is not just my opinion, that’s the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the world’s scientists,” said Minority Chairman Greg Vitali, D-Havertown, during the committee’s June 8 meeting. “It’s also their opinion that we need to act quickly and deliberately to address it.”