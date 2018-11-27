Cheyenne Irene Louise Benson, passed away shortly after her birth on November 1, 2018, at Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Survivors include her parents, Rachel Haight and Christopher Benson; grandparents, Russell and Janet Fox of Summerville, and Neysa Kitsmiller and Matt Smith of Mayport; aunts and uncles, Christopher and Emmie Haight of Summerville, Maria Haight and Robert Chaplain of Strattanville, and Jeremey Benson of Mayport; cousins, Shelby Haight and Bryan Chaplain; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cheyenne is also survived by her special loved ones, Special GG, Aunt ATM, Helen, Harold and David Bish of Mayport, Ron Glosser Jr. of Shippenville, and Sherry and Bill Cook of Kane.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sarah Benson; a cousin, Whatt Haight; grandmothers, Sarah Bashline McClintic Fox and Irene Cook; great-grandfather, John Benson; adopted great-grandfather, Don Sheetz; two aunts, Marlene Thompson and Jane Tyler; and two uncles, Richard Thompson and Norman Bashline.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.