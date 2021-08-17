Chickens have something in common with cats this summer, in and around DuBois. Both can be nuisances to neighbors.
Consider this nugget from the Aug. 12 Courier-Express: “City Manager John “Herm: Suplizio said ... residents are allowed to have chickens as long as they are caged or penned.... He suggested that the council consider not allowing residents to have chickens.”
A city resident was apparently threatened by chickens running at large. The victim’s spouse clouded up and rained (verbally) all over Herm about the need to confine chickens.
That sounds discouragingly like what happens with respect to cats every spring in DuBois, Brookville, Brockway, Clearfield and other built-up areas.
Cats wander. They yowl. They munch on songbirds. They leave their doo-doo where people consider it to be a don’t-don’t. Then, people get grumpy.
I have experience, hard earned, with both cats and chickens.
Thirty years ago, I lived just outside DuBois’ southern border, in Sandy Township. I too yowled every spring when I reached beneath shrubs to clear away winter’s detritus.
Gloved or not, I encountered cat doo-doo. It did not come from our cat, which had been kept strictly inside our house.
Back then, I never did like cats. I did have an especially soft spot in my heart for our younger daughter, then a delightful 10-year-old.
“Can we take her home, can we, Daddy, please, Daddy, can we, huh, huh?” Natalie said, cradling a kitten whose owners were only too happy to foist it onto someone else.
I surrendered. Then I went a step too far. I also agreed to not do anything overt to harm it.
The promise was not reciprocated. The cat soon discovered the pleasures inherent in tormenting someone who is forbidden from harming them.
In those days, I dressed for pre-dawn work downstairs before dawn to not disturb sleeping family members. The cat knew this. Our stairway had a landing. There lurked the cat, knowing that in the darkness I could not see it. One furry brush along my uber-ticklish bare foot would send me half-sprawling down the stairs. The cat would leap to the top of the opened front door, where I could not reach her without setting off a yowling spree, sit there, and gloat.
The cat also lounged atop the back of the sofa — until I passed by. Then, a quick lunge, a claw swipe at the back of my neck, and the cat disappeared in a flash. I swear I heard a sneering cat chuckle as I vainly swatted in her direction.
But that cat never went outside, not even when I “accidentally” left both front and back doors open. It was trouble for me, but not for neighbors.
Eventually, Natalie went to college. The cat found another home. Eventually, too, I moved into “the country,” a hideaway between Brookville and Sigel, with only two neighboring houses to be seen in the distance.
I changed my attitude toward cats, for two reasons. First, we have a huge old barn and a house foundation of barn stone blocks. Vermin could get into our barn and house. We have cats. We feed them near the house as well as in the barn, enticing them to chomp mice, moles, voles and other scurrying varmints.
Second, our cats never come into our house. I can stagger downstairs in darkness without fear of ambush.
So I learned to tolerate cats — and chickens.
The birds are my wife’s idea. We let our 13 or so hens roam every afternoon once egg laying has finished.
They, too, drop doo-doo where we say “Don’t! Don’t!” — except that we have about seven acres right close to the house where chickens and cats can roam freely. The chickens also scratch yards into dirt and, unless fenced out, destroy gardens.
If I had neighbors within shouting distance, I would keep our chickens penned and our cats inside. That’s what considerate neighbors do in communities.
As for cat/chicken control ... local governments should hire an animal control officer. Charge him/her with catching roaming cats/chickens.
Harsh? C’mon.
Free roaming cats are killed by the dozens on streets and highways each week. Owners who let their pets become neighbors’ problems ought not to have those pets unless they, too, have 27 or more acres where they can live, island-like.
You do not have the right to inflict your cat or chicken on me, just as I do not have the right to inflict my cat or chicken on you. If you do, and warnings fail, then the offending animals should be removed and the offending owners should be fined or, in extreme situations, jailed.
That’s my solution. What is yours? How do we preserve community concerning pets and private property?
Suggestions can be sent as letters to the editor at: letters@thecourierexpress.com
q q q