CLARION – Child endangerment charges filed against a Corsica woman were recently withdrawn by the commonwealth.
Zarinia Marie Andreassi, 23, was charged with child endangerment on Oct. 12 after it was reported that a young child in her care was observed hanging out of a second story window of a home along Atchison Way in Rimersburg on July 4.
The original charges were filed by the New Bethlehem Police Department.
According to a press release issued earlier this week by Andreassi’s attorney Mark Aaron, a preliminary hearing on the felony criminal charges was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27. Andreassi appeared for the hearing, and prior to its commencement, all charges were withdrawn by the commonwealth.