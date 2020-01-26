BEIJING — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China ticked up to 2,051 on Sunday as government authorities struggled to contain the spread of the illness that has killed 56 people.
In a potentially significant development, China’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) is working on a vaccine after successfully isolating the new virus, said Xu Wenbo, the director of the Institute for Viral Disease Control.
Chinese doctors were also reporting some success in returning patients to health.
The official Xinhua news agency said the condition of 11 medical personnel who were infected has shown progress, with their symptoms improved and test results for the virus now coming back as negative.
There were no details as to the type of treatment the patients at Xiehe Hospital in the city of Wuhan received.
Health officials quoted by state media said the average incubation period for the highly contagious coronavirus is around 10 days, although it can vary between one and 14 days.
While the virus broke out in December at a market in the central city of Wuhan that primarily trades in seafood, the CDC said that it was likely linked to the wildlife trade.
The market reportedly sold a number of exotic animals for consumption in a strong parallel to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in China almost 20 years ago.
The SARS pandemic, which killed 800 people globally between 2002 and 2003, was linked to the consumption of civet cat meat while the current coronavirus has been linked to the consumption of either bats or snakes, according to the South China Morning Post.
The new coronavirus is from the same family of viruses as SARS, although medical authorities said unlike SARS it is contagious during its incubation period, posing an even greater danger to the public as people could transmit the virus before symptoms even appear.
In response to possible links between the virus and exotic animals, the trade in wildlife products was suspended across China on Sunday.
A number of provinces have also imposed restrictions on residents and travelers in a bid to contain over the weekend.
Any travelers who had visited Wuhan — where the vast majority of cases have been identified — were told to undertake a self-imposed isolation for 14 days to make sure they are not carrying the disease.
The mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, said on Sunday he anticipates at least another 1,000 cases confirmed in the city, highlighting the difficulty of containing the virus and the pressure it is putting the metropolis of 11 million people under.
The virus has spread particularly quickly from Wuhan as it coincided with the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions travel domestically and abroad.
A dozen cities and some 43 million people remain under effective quarantine.
Restrictions have been growing over the weekend on transport, particularly on buses, while tour groups have also been suspended.
Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei and Hubei province — home to Wuhan — have all imposed restrictions on travel from other provinces while Shanghai and Beijing have also imposed their own transport controls, according to state media.
Legislators in Hong Kong, meanwhile, have called for the semi-autonomous territory to close its border to the mainland to slow the spread of the virus.
Health authorities have called for schools and universities to extend their New Year break, an action already taken by schools in Hubei province, as well as Beijing and Hong Kong.
On Sunday, the 2020 National Winter Games were indefinitely postponed in yet another sign of how seriously China is taking the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported. The games were seen as a trial run for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted by China for the first time.
A small number of cases of the coronavirus have been reported abroad in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, France and Australia, as well as the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.