Senior citizens how have a wide spectrum of living arrangements and care facilities to choose from in their Golden Years.
The Eldercare Locator is a nationwide service that connects older Americans and their caregivers with trustworthy local support resources. The Eldercare Locator links those who need assistance with state and local agencies on aging, as well as community-based organizations that serve older adults and their caregivers. Whether help is needed with services such as meals, home care or transportation, or a caregiver needs training and education or a well-deserved break from caregiving responsibilities, the Eldercare Locator is there to point that person in the right direction.
The Eldercare Locator is a public service of the Administration on Aging (AoA), an agency of the U.S. Administration for Community Living.
According to eldercare.gov, a safe and comfortable place to live is a top priority at any age. Finding the right housing and home environment can be a concern for older adults. There are many questions to consider. Will it be affordable? Will it be accessible? What are the options? Is it best to live alone, in assisted living or with family?
No matter where you decide to call home, the Eldercare Locator can help you to understand housing choices and make informed decisions. To learn about housing options available in your community, contact your local Area Agency on Aging by entering your ZIP code or city and state in the search bar at the top of this page or speak with an information specialist at the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116.
The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) website provides a description of the various options one can choose depending on one’s needs
Assisted LivingAssisted living communities specialize in providing care and supervision. They frequently offer services like planned activities, housekeeping and laundry, transportation, meals, exercise and wellness programs. Assisted living communities sometimes offer limited medical assistance, but not skilled nursing.
Independent Living
Sometimes referred to as retirement communities, independent living communities offer older adults with limited care needs a simplified lifestyle. They often take the form of apartment complexes with amenities like fitness programs, housekeeping, communal meals and other services to enrich and simplify life for older adults looking to downsize.
Memory Care CommunitiesMemory care communities specialize in providing care to aging adults with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other cognitive issues. Staff members are trained to help with communication and to help residents manage dementia symptoms like sundown syndrome, wandering, or combativeness.
Continuing Care CommunitiesContinuing care communities usually consist of a campus-like setting (or an urban high-rise) offering a variety of housing options that support various stages of life. Spanning independent living, assisted living, or skilled nursing care, they enable residents to age in a single community without having to relocate as their needs evolve.
Nursing HomesNursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities, provide care to those with illnesses or mental conditions requiring full-time monitoring and medical care. Most skilled nursing residents live in semi-private rooms, and meals are generally provided.
In-Home CareIn-home care is a service that provides caregivers who will come into the home to assist with activities of daily living, including light housekeeping, grocery shopping, meal preparation, and grooming. Some provide additional services related to help with personal care for toileting and bathing. Caregivers can come as many times as you would like, but they generally do not provide medical care. Caregivers who provide these services are also referred to as personal care assistants.
Home Health AgenciesHome health agencies provide medical care in your home. Doctors prescribe home healthcare when someone needs help recovering from surgery, an accident, or a serious illness. Home healthcare is an option when your loved one is not ill enough to be in a hospital but is not yet well enough to be home alone. Home healthcare agencies are licensed by the state and must also adhere to federal regulations.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers a comprehensive listing of programs, services and housing options to help you make an informed choice about what type of community or service is right for you or your loved one. Begin your search with the organization’s Community Resource Finder tool. The U.S. Administration on Aging provides additional tools and resources at eldercare.gov.
Or visit https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/basics/info-2017/senior-housing-options-tool.html?intcmp=AE-CAR-BAS-EOA3