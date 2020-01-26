CHERRY TREE — Choosing a wedding venue can be both fun and stressful at the same time, as you make sure that what you pick and choose will be exactly what you’ve desired for your special day. As far as wedding venues themselves, there are many in the area, such as The Chetremon Event Venue in southern Clearfield County just 2.5 miles north of Cherry Tree and directly off of state Route 219.
Event Coordinator Sandy Pennington said their “modern rustic/industrial style venue was added to the golf course in 2016 and our first wedding was held in August of that year.”
“We can accommodate a 300 guest count event and we provide in-house catering, decorating options, and an onsite coordinator — as well as a full-service staff to see to all of your needs as the day progresses,” Pennington said. “We also offer several different rental packages that provide for small or large gatherings.”
Pennington said weddings will generally take months to even a year to plan.
“Fall months, however, seem to be the top choice for couples and always book first with some of our booking being two years out,” Pennington said. “That trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In general, whether you are choosing The Chetremon or any other facility, we do suggest you choose a venue and ceremony site as one of your first decisions and go from there. Ceremony and reception site coordination will usually determine your wedding timeline.”
Pennington said booking at the facility starts with a consultation with each couple “to show them our venue and get a feel for what type of reception they are interested in, as well as discuss what expectations they have for us.”
“We offer several different reception packages at different price ranges based on that budget and we can completely customize these options to fit your needs,” Pennington said. “We schedule consultations seven days a week as well as both day and evening hours to accommodate the couple’s schedules.”
While weddings are a big part of the venue’s events, Pennington said they can host virtually anything — from bridal/baby showers, birthdays, family reunions, graduation parties, you name it. Golf packages can also be added and the outdoor patio is more than capable of holding outdoor ceremonies.
“We hosted 35 events last season and have about the same booked for the upcoming year,” Pennington said.
Pennington said she’s really enjoyed working with those that have chosen The Chetremon for their wedding needs.
“I can’t say that there was one particular wedding that stood out, only the couples themselves,” Pennington said. “We see so much variety of decor and setups that it’s hard to remember which one belonged to who, but working with all of the people, and the different and fun personalities are what’s always memorable. I can say that in the three years that I’ve been with The Chetremon, I have never had to deal with any difficult couples, which makes my job completely fun and exciting. I enjoy everything, from setup to rehearsals to the day of preparations. I very much like the fast pace of getting everything done and making sure that each detail meets the bride’s vision of her dream wedding. I very much look forward to coming to work every day. They say that if you like your job, you’ll never work a day in your life and that is something I’ve found to be more than true.”