General McLane 28, DuBois 20; Brookville 56, Brockway 19; Ridgway 28, Kane 13; Elk County Catholic 21, Coudersport 14; St. Marys 21, Bradford 14; Clarion 49, Moniteau 13; Redbank Valley 34, Otto-Eldred 6; Curwensville 28, Cameron County 6; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 21

Recommended for you