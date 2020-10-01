Central Clarion 35, DuBois 17; Cowanesque Valley 21, Brockway 14; Brookville 49, Moniteau 0; St. Marys 28, Ridgway 17; Clearfield 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 14; Coudersport 42, Elk County Catholic 6; Keystone 33, Curwensville 14

