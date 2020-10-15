Brookville 42, DuBois 17; Union/ACV 27, Brockway 14; St. Marys 31, Ridgway 14; Clearfield 35, Huntingdon 7; Redbank Valley 33, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 28, Otto-Eldred 20; Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 0

