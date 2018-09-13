DuBois 42, Franklin 20; Brockway 31, Kane 6; Clarion 34, Brookville 13; Clearfield 28, Huntingdon 14; Smethport 26, Curwensville 20; Ridgway 28, Bradford 12; Elk County Catholic, 33, Port Allegany 8; Punxsutawney 33, St. Marys 6; Coudersport 27, Clarion-Limestone 19; Redbank Valley 49, Sheffield 0

