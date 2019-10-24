Brookville 35, DuBois 20; Clearfield 42, Bishop Carroll 6; Brockway 33, Curwensville 12; Ridgway 28, Union/A-C Valley 6; Elk County Catholic 28, Smethport 14; Clarion 49, James Buchanan 6; St. Marys 35, Franklin 21; Redbank Valley 34, Punxsutawney 12

