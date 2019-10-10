Meadville 45, DuBois 6; Clearfield 24, Bald Eagle Area 20; Brockway 35, Punxsutawney 19; Brookville 28, Kane 21; Ridgway 21, Karns City 14; Otto-Eldred 21, Curwensville 6; Clarion 42, Bradford 0; St. Marys 28, Moniteau 12; Elk County Catholic 28, Sheffield 12; Redbank Valley 14, Coudersport 7

Recommended for you

Tags