DuBois 33, Warren 18; Clearfield 35, Central 14; St. Marys 28, Brockway 14; Ridgway 28, Moniteau 7; Curwensville 24, Union/A-C Valley 6; Redbank Valley 42, Elk County Catholic 6; Clarion 35, Karns City 20
agate
Chris' Week 2 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
TWENTY YEARS LATER: Danch family remembers son, brother 20 years after his death
-
Railroad work scheduled on Route 219 in DuBois
-
St. Marys baby chosen for National Down Syndrome Society's NYC presentation
-
Quick response by DuBois firefighters saves West Washington Avenue home from fire
-
St. Marys native part of 'Impossible Whopper' debut around the country
-
Johnsonburg Magistrate Roundup
-
Bucktail Road crash claims life of St. Marys woman Tuesday
-
Buffone is new Rural Outreach coordinator for drug and alcohol commission
-
Reynoldsville woman allegedly assaults neighbors
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
-
Sep 28Conrad Weiser HomesteadFree