DuBois 42, Franklin 35; Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 14; Kane 34, Brockway 12; Clarion 35, Brookville 20; Ridgway 33, Bradford 6; Smethport 35, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 24, Port Allegany, 0; St. Marys 49, Punxsutawney 12; Redbank Valley 66, Sheffield 0

