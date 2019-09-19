Oil City 42, DuBois 35; Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 6; Ridgway 42, Brockway 14; Karns City 28, Brookville 21; Keystone 33, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 27, Union/ACV 12; Clarion 35, St. Marys 14; Redbank Valley 56, Iroquois 6

