General McLane 38, DuBois 14; Brookville 56, Brockway 42; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 13; Ridgway 24, Kane 20; Elk County Catholic 24, Coudersport 18; Clarion 42, Moniteau 12; Redbank Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 12; Bradford 66, St. Marys 0; Clarion-Limestone 34, Smethport 18; Curwensville 35, Cameron County 0

