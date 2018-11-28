Pastors John and Amy Miller characterize Christ Lutheran Church, the church they serve, as “a place where you can worship God as Christians have always worshipped God — but in a way that fits your spiritual needs; a place that carries tradition into a modern, welcoming setting.”
With some 600 active members, theirs, they say, is a “marvelously diverse church family” and they attribute that, at least in part, to the fact that Christ Lutheran has grown out of four different Lutheran congregations.
That process began, John said last week, when the Rev. David Bomboy came to DuBois to serve as the pastor of the two-point parish that included St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, a congregation with German roots, and Lebanon Lutheran Church, a congregation of Swedish descent.
Bomboy, John said, had a vision of the combining of the two congregations and worked “for about a decade” to bring that about.
“He was really ahead of his time,” Amy said last week.
That vision came to fruition in 1979 when the two congregations did, in fact, combine and built the current Christ Lutheran Church facility.
“They came to a new place and built a new church,” John said. “Everybody had ownership. It was a healthy process.”
The process continued when, within the last decade, two more Lutheran congregations — Trinity Lutheran and St. John’s Lutheran — became a part of Christ Lutheran.
John characterizes the resulting congregation “a wide ranging, very diverse church family,” and says it is a “wonderful, welcoming congregation” where “you never walk in and feel like you’re sitting in someone else’s pew. Everyone is from someplace else.”
PROGRAMS
John says one of the church’s strengths is its dedication to community involvement.
He said the congregation supports — with both its time and its money — community programs that include the DuBois Area Food Pantry, of which John is president; the YMCA, “which we subsidize so young people can go there after school”; the After School Program in Reynoldsville; Haven House; “and other local charities, in many of which our members are volunteers.”
John also is chairman of the board of Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, an organization that provides nursing homes, preschools and day cares throughout eight counties in the area.
Through Compassion International, the church’s Sunday School children have for four years supported a “Compassion Child,” Antony, whose home is in Kenya.
“He was in the first grade when we started and he’s in the fourth grade now,” Amy said.
Another of the church’s programs is an annual youth mission trip which has seen the youth of the church travel in the summer to other communities “to do whatever is needed in that community.”
This past summer, Amy said, 17 young people in grades 6-12 and four adults traveled to the eastern shore of Virginia and served in local organizations helping children, the disabled, the elderly and others.
Other mission trips have been to Steubenville, Harrisburg, Queens and Niagara Falls, Amy said.
Amy is excited about the church’s initiating a young adult group for people, married or unmarrried, in their 20s and early 30s who do not yet have children.
Christ Lutheran has three worship services every Sunday. Traditional services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service is offered at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School also begins at 9:45 a.m.
PASTORS JOHN and AMY
John and Amy met at his sister’s wedding and married in 1991. Amy and John’s sister were in seminary together.
A pastor’s daughter, Amy grew up in eastern Pennsylvania near Reading. Her mother was a teacher. Her father, she said last week, served the same parish from the time she was 4 years old until she graduated from college.
John was born north of Philadelphia but grew up near Richmond, Virginia. A member of the nation’s intelligence community from the mid-1980s to late-1990s, he was an adult convert.
“That was a time of good vs. evil,” he said, “the U.S. vs. Russia.”
An adult convert, baptized when he was 25, as John became interested in the church, he realized “I basically knew nothing,” he said, and “it was in the learning” that he began to move toward becoming a pastor.
A professor from Gettysburg came to the Washington area to teach a class on the basics of Lutheranism. It was actually intended for seminary students but John enrolled as a layman.
After that class concluded, he took others and eventually enrolled in seminary, continuing to work in intelligence through that time.
He and Amy have always worked together as a pastoral team. He began as a pastor at the church in Baltimore where she had already been serving for eight years and they were there together for two years before moving to a church on the eastern shore of Maryland in Talbot County from 2000 until 2006. In 2006, they moved to Exeter Township near Reading. They left that community to come to DuBois in 2013.
Their working together as a pastoral team, John said, works well because “there are certain things she does well and certain things I do well.”
They share preaching and liturgical duties as well as pastoral care. “Different people connect differently,” Amy said, and that makes them more effective as a team than either might be as an individual.
John focuses on church administrative, fiscal responsibilities and adult Christian education.
Amy focuses on programming and Christian education for children, youth, families and young adults.
The couple have two children, David, 25, and Mary, 23.
David is a petroleum engineer in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mary is a chemical engineer in Philadelphia.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of Community Media Group’s East Coast Group.
