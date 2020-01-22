I read (recently in the) Progress of the Methodists denominational split.
I can see Gods hand at work in all of this. He’s cleaning his church.
Christianity isn’t a club like the Boy Scouts or many others, where you can change the rules to bring in new members. Christianity is a way of life, Gods life living through you. Not to be confused with our lives and living the best we can. God’s life doesn’t change, it changes us. Everyone since Adam and Eve needs (to be) changed. We are all sinners. No one is good enough on their own to be called a Christian. It takes God’s Spirit living in us to become a part of his family. This isn’t something one day you decide to do. God calls you, and you either respond or you don’t, but God does the calling. John 6:44.
He changes you from the inside out. You can be a Methodist, or Baptist, or any other denominational member you want to be by joining their club and signing their card, but you’ll never be a Christian till God’s Spirit lives in you.
Don’t be one of those left out in the cold when Christ returns and says, “Depart from me; I never knew you.” Matthew 7:21-23. Do like it says in John 3:7.
You don’t become that way by joining a club. You ask Christ into your heart.
David Tubbs
Curwensville