Christina Renee Clinger, 45, of Pittsburgh died unexpectedly early Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born August 19, 1974 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Gary L. and Sandra M. (LeVier) Boddorf.
Ms. Clinger graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1993.
She worked for Garda Cash Logistics as lead teller and supervisor.
Ms. Clinger was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin.
She was a kind and compassionate person who made friends with everyone she met and never had a harsh word for anyone.
Ms. Clinger enjoyed coming home, family gatherings, Bingo, and Criminal Case.
She was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Alcola.
Ms. Clinger enjoyed spending time with her dog Hunni.
Survivors include her father, Gary L. Boddorf and his wife, Kay, of Oak Ridge; two sons, Cody Clinger and Colben Clinger, both of Bedford; four sisters, Sherri Perseghetti and her husband, Bill, of Ford City, Andrea Cessna and her husband, Merle Sr., of Kittanning, Lisa Tulley and her husband Nathan, of Texas and Erin Bish and her husband Wade, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Rob Friedly and his wife, Julie, of New Bethlehem and Jason Friedly and his wife, Missy, of New York; nieces and nephews, Paige, Rob, Cassandra, Evan, Merle Jr., June, Rob Jr. (Brittany), Josh, Charleena (Josh), Cassie, Chelsea, Jared, Tanner, Lakyn, Asia, Kaylyn, McKenna, Dakota and Arissa; several great-nieces and nephews including a special great-nephew, Kayden James; several aunts, uncles and cousins including a special cousin, Marci; and her companion and friend, Rob Yednak of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra M. Boddorf, her grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home in Hawthorn, with Pastor David Nagele lll officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to Christina’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.