CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the Audubon’s 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Teams and individuals will be traveling the roads and walking trails to count the local bird populations.
The “count circle” is a 15-mile diameter area that includes Clarion, Sligo, Callensburg, Knox, Shippenville and surrounding areas. The “count circle” is available on the website.
Data is collected to assess the health of bird populations and help to guide conservation action.
Visit www.senecarocksaudubon.org under “Projects” for more information on the bird count.