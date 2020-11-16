KNOX – “Christmas in the Country” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Items for sale include Christmas decor, paintings, wine, soap, toys, trees, lights, wreaths, garlands and more.
Vendors will be stationed at various locations throughout the Knox area. Watch for the candy canes.
The event is sponsored by Knox Country Farm Supply.
McCoy’s Hand-Crafted Soap — Knox Country Farm Supply Inc., 6504 Route 208 in Knox.
Personalized Paintings By Lorie Hartzell — 6452 Route 208 in Knox.
Shaffer Evergreen Rentals & Other Vendors — 2687 Route 208 in Knox.
Salem Community Building — 57 Community Road in Emlenton. Open only on Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.