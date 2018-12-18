“There’s a new kid in town,” says the XMas song, “but he’s just another baby I suppose. And he’s just down the road in Bethlehem.”
It’s a catchy tune, but there’s no “Glory to God in the Highest & on earth peace good will toward men.”
I’m sure the angels sang “The Hallelujah Chorus” as they brought the Good News to those shepherds out on that hill. Is it possible that was the same hill where Jesus died? After all, Jesus was born to die for our sins and that is the greatest “Good News” ever!
Most of the world likes the “XMas” songs better because Christ is not in them, but the joy they bring is only temporary. Yeah, I like to sing “I sure do like them Christmas cookies, sugar,” but it’s a temporary joy.
“Christ”mas songs lift the spirit & glorify God & bring an everlasting peace & “Joy To The World.”
We sing them both. We give gifts. We love Christmas!
But is He just another baby, I suppose, or is He the Creator Son of God who came to save the world from their sins?
— Karen Baran, Shippenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.