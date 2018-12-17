It’s that time of year again. Last week marked the 54th anniversary of one man’s attempt to defy gravity and the Bridge to Nowhere.
A chemistry major at the University of Pittsburgh borrowed his aunt’s station wagon, got confused, missed a turn, crashed a couple barricades and went sailing off the end of the incomplete Fort Duquesne Bridge in the Iron City. The drop-off was 100 feet in the air, some 90 feet from the riverbank. Young Frederick Williams landed upside down in the mud and took a cab home.
If this had been an Olympic event, Williams would have earned at least a bronze medal, only losing points for failing to stick the landing.
The world of media is inhabited by giggling imps. KDKA radio’s incomparable Rege Cordic saw a golden opportunity and turned the whole affair into an “event.” As a nine-year-old fan, I thought this was the greatest thing ever.
Rege began sending out commemorative bumper stickers bearing the words “Official Entry, Cordic & Company Bridge Leap Contest.” He distributed thousands of them, and soon every other car in the city had one. He fabricated entrants and interviewed them on the air, my favorite being the guy with a soft-top Jeep who planned to open its fabric doors and use them as wings for a little extra lift.
Shortly afterward, the state department of highways, today’s PennDOT, replaced the shattered wooden barricades with concrete.
Spoilsports.
I haven’t been able to find any recent interviews with Frederick Williams, who is about 75 years old now. That’s probably a family story shared during holiday dinners with his grandchildren. If you pull off something this epic, there’s no way that you want the tale to die.
At the time, young Fred probably took more than his share of unmerciful razzing for a while. I’ll bet he breathed a sigh of relief on graduation day, the reset button for many a youthful folly.
I don’t know. I had my share of those but managed to keep things low-key during the holidays. Our cat, on the other hand, thought that he was Evel Knievel one year.
Fella had a habit of prowling our neighborhood at night back in the days when people let their pets do that sort of thing. He escaped unscathed for the most part because he was both smart and lucky.
Usually, Fella was waiting on the back steps for his breakfast. This is why it was so shocking to hear him meow from our neighbor’s rooftop one Christmas morning. To this day, none of us has a firm clue as to how he got up there.
I was probably 14 at the time, which would mean that Fella was a year or so old, still lacking in feline wisdom and in possession of at least another seven or eight cat lives. My guess is that he climbed the tall pine tree near our neighbors’ house and hopped onto their roof without a solid plan for getting back down.
My mom made a call to my Grandpa McGregor while Dad hopped in the car to drive to Fairmount City. Grandpa had an extension ladder that would reach to the rooftop, just right for rescuing foolish young cats. Knowing Grandpa, he was having a good chuckle because he was like that.
Needless to say, Dad was the one who climbed the ladder and brought the cat down to earth. As I remember, nobody scolded the cat who was pretty shaken up by the whole thing. From that day, Fella followed my dad around everywhere he went.
If this had been an Olympic event, Dad would have won the gold medal. Fella would have been sulking somewhere in the bleachers.
A few Christmases haven’t been quite so jolly but, you know, it’s the deed that makes the day and not the other way around.
On Christmas Day in 1994, Dad was in Allegheny General Hospital recovering from a heart bypass. My family and I arrived at his room that morning, only to find his bed empty. I guarantee you that this will shake up the coolest person you know.
It turned out that Dad was making a trip to the water closet in his room when he lost his balance and fell. He had been whisked away for an examination a few minutes before we got there. Fortunately, nothing was damaged in the fall.
So, there we were, miles from home and sitting around a hospital on Christmas Day. But you know what? We were all together, Dad had a small Christmas tree and presents in his room and we enjoyed a pretty tasty holiday meal in the hospital’s cafeteria.
Things happen, seemingly at random. Fate or chance or whatever you call it is no respecter of special days. The only thing that you can do is your best.
But I still wonder about Christmas Day 1964. Fred Williams was in so much trouble, and I’ll bet he couldn’t look his aunt in the eye for a long time.
All the same, he’s still a folk hero 54 years later.
Merry Christmas, Fred, wherever you are.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
