Last Saturday, my husband and I made our annual trip through Redbank Valley Municipal Park to see the Christmas displays. We enjoyed the beautiful and creative displays that were along the park roads. These presentations were superior to any previous year.
Our only disappointment was that more organizations, churches or even families did not participate. What a wonderful opportunity to create a new tradition by having decorations line the park roads each Christmas season.
Take a few minutes to drive through the park. See what a little time and effort can accomplish. Also, your donations help with current park projects.
I hope that next year more will take part by erecting a display. It does not need to be elaborate. Even a lighted Christmas tree can be a thing of beauty.
And to those who participated this year, please come back. I know we enjoyed your bright lights, animation and creativity.
ANN HETRICK
Distant
