Christopher M. Shaffer, 48 of Mayport (North Freedom), died on Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born March 12, 1972 in Clarion, he was the son of Clair E. Shaffer and Tawna (Maxwell) Rearick.
He married Jennifer (Reitz) Shaffer on May 15, 1999. She survives.
Mr. Shaffer enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include a son, Owen Shaffer of Mayport; his father, Clair E. Shaffer of Smicksburg; his mother, Tawna Rearick and her husband, Jack, of New Bethlehem; his grandmother, Theo Maxwell of New Bethlehem; four sisters, Tammy Smith and her husband, Ken, of Corry, Belinda Rosencrance and her husband, Jake, of Dayton, Theresa Reed and her husband, Bill, of Milan, Ohio and Traci Kumer and her husband, Bob, of Lucinda; a brother, Ken Hoffman of New Bethlehem; and several uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Tania Shaffer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
