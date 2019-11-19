Thanksgiving service
BROOKVILLE — There will be a community Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 24, at 7 p.m. at the Port Barnett United Methodist Church at 66 Evans St., Brookville.
Suicide prevention
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Church of God Celebrate Recovery team will partner with the Clearfield Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team to show the film, Suicide: The Ripple Effect. Coffee and dessert will be provided after the film, along with a discussion with a panel of identified mental health professionals, family or friends of someone who has died by suicide, and those who have attempted suicide to help with processing the film and gaining better understanding of how to best help those we love in their time of need. The program is open to everyone in the community. The program will be followed up with a community-wide training to provide education of how specifically to help someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, and how to connect them to appropriate services. The program will be held Sunday, December 1 at 1 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God on Freedom Lane.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.