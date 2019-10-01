Life Chain
BROOKVILLE — The annual Life Chain will be held Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the bridge at Ace Hardware.
Toys for Angels
Toys for Angels is gearing up for Christmas this year and is asking for help from area churches, businesses and organizations. Toys for Angels provides clothing, footwear and toy items to eligible families to help make their Christmas special. Last year more than 14 churches, businesses and organizations helped approximately 160 children.
A planning meeting will be held Tuesday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at the Brookville Food Pantry building. Representatives from any church, business or organization that would like to participate can attend the meeting, or call Robin at 856-3291 or Tawnia at 648-0819 to make arrangements to help.
The angel tags will be distributed to participating members in mid-November for final distribution to the families before Christmas. Help is also needed to provide treat bags for 250 children. Needed are candy, fruit, popcorn, hot chocolate, etc.
Any organization, business or church that would like to help by doing a coat drive or by collecting gloves, hats, socks, etc., please contact Robin or Tawnia for details.
Public Rosary
BROOKVILLE — The annual Public Square Rosary will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 13, across from DeMans. Everyone is welcome.
Salvation Army sign-ups
Sign-ups for the Salvation Army Christmas assistance program will take place at the Brookville Area Food Pantry building on Allegheny Boulevard.
Sign-ups will take place from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24 and Thursday, October 31.
Applicants will receive clothing and toys for their children, up to age 12. Items required to sign up are: photo ID, proof of age for each child, proof of income or benefits, and proof of address within the Brookville area. Participants may only apply for help with one organization. Fore more information leave a message for Robin Orris at 856-3291 or Tawnia Norris at 648-0819.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.