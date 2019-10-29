Gospel meetings
BROOKVILLE — The church of Christ, 20 Hughey Road, Brookville, invites the community to be its guests for an exciting, encouraging, and uplifting gospel meeting November 3-6.
The guest speaker will be Steve Fuchs, who has served with the Lubeck church of Christ, Washington, West Virginia, for 13 years. He has also preached in Forida, Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and has done mission work in India and Guyana, South America. His formal education has involved Freed-Hardeman University, Harding University, Alabama Christian School of Religion, and Harding Graduate School of Religion.
Fuchs will explore the theme “Our Manifest Destiny.” His lessons will include “Designed By God To Grow” (1 Corinthians 3:6-9), “Destiny – A Way of Life” (Isaiah 38:1-5), “Destiny and Endurance” (2 Thessalonians 1:3-5), “Destiny and Example” (1 Timothy 4:12-16), and “Destiny and Destroying Sin” (Revelation 21:23-27).
Bible classes on Sunday begin at 10 a.m. and worship services at 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Weekday meetings will be at 7 p.m. daily. There will also be a special singing from 6:30 to 7 p.m. daily.
To request more information call 814-849-8619, or email office@countrypreacher.com.
McVicker in concert
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Church of God is hosting Dove Award winning Christian singer/song writer Mitchell McVicker on November 8 at 7 p.m.
His live show is MacGyver meets Mark Twain, with stories of real life, hope, and love woven into songs performed on multiple instruments and a junkyard drumset that features kitchen items, a hubcap, and a pink plastic yard flamingo affectionately known as “Flossie” among other things. The stories behind the songs are funny and touching, and only serve to add even more punch to the songs.
His theology is daringly simple – to trust that God’s love washes over and even through us regardless of our circumstances and regardless of our rights or wrongs. “At this point in my life,” he says, “I am setting out to be guided by the love of God. Being led by love is a lot more scary, ambiguous, and, yes, grey, than following rules simply for the sake of the rules.” This concept shines through on the 2014 album, ‘The Grey.’ He says, “I hope the songs remind us that God’s all-encompassing love connects with us in all situations and through every circumstance. For Jesus, life is lived from the heart, soul, and spirit. He speaks of life being fueled by grace and led by an all-encompassing love. So I think calculating, measuring, and keeping track of our actions, and everybody else’s, just clutters the space in which love moves.”
There is no charge for the concert; a love offering will be collected.
The church is located at 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville.
Suicide prevention
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Church of God Celebrate Recovery team will partner with the Clearfield Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team to show the film, Suicide: The Ripple Effect. Coffee and dessert will be provided after the film, along with a discussion with a panel of identified mental health professionals, family or friends of someone who has died by suicide, and those who have attempted suicide to help with processing the film and gaining better understanding of how to best help those we love in their time of need. The program is open to everyone in the community. The program will be followed up with a community-wide training to provide education of how specifically to help someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, and how to connect them to appropriate services. The program will be held Sunday, December 1 at 1 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God on Freedom Lane.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.