Church anniversary
RAMSAYTOWN — The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown will celebrate its 24th anniversary with a special service at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bishop Allen Jeffries of Columbiana, Ohio, and Bishop Rex Slaughter, pastor, will lead a Bible study on “What it means to be Apostolic.”
A fellowship dinner will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
Gospel concert
BROOKVILLE — Victory Praise and Worship Center will host a concert by Victory Express at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
The church is located on Route 322 and Winters Road, between Brookville and Corsica.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.