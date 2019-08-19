Gospel Concerts
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will present The Ball Brothers in concert Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m.
Seating is limited; please RSVP by calling 849-0817 or e-mail rosevillechapel@gmail.com.
A love offering will be taken during the concert.
Jonathan White Concert
SIGEL — Gospel singer Jonathan White will present a concert during the 11 a.m. service Sunday, September 1 at the Sigel United Methodist Church.
White, who has been singing since he was a child, says it’s not the size of the crowd, “It’s about reaching others for Christ.”
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.