GloryWay concert
BROOKVILLE — GloryWay Quartet to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Victory Praise and Worship Center, 35 Winters Road, Brookville.
Fall festival
SUMMERVILLE — Summerville church of Christ will hold its sixth annual Fall Festival Saturday, October 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course, hay rides, a Bible scavenger hunt, hot dogs, chips and other snacks, crafts for children, and more. There will also be trunk or treating. There is no cost to attend.
Gospel concert
BROOKVILLE — Heritage, a classic gospel male quartet, will present a concert Sunday, October 20, at 6 p.m. in the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville. The group consists of bass David Schloder, baritone Larry Peterson, lead Ken Moyer and tenor Randy Degenkolb. The program consists of four-part harmony by the quartet, with solos, ensemble arrangements as humor, Scripture reading and personal testimonies. Everyone is welcome.
Salvation Army sign-ups
Sign-ups for the Salvation Army Christmas assistance program will take place at the Brookville Area Food Pantry building on Allegheny Boulevard.
Sign-ups will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24 and Thursday, October 31.
Applicants will receive clothing and toys for their children, up to age 12. Items required to sign up are: photo ID, proof of age for each child, proof of income or benefits, and proof of address within the Brookville area. Participants may only apply for help with one organization. Fore more information leave a message for Robin Orris at 856-3291 or Tawnia Norris at 648-0819.
Harvest festival
BROOKVILLE — Trunk or treat, a safe Halloween alternative, will be held Saturday, October 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God. There will be activities for the entire family.
Suicide prevention
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Church of God Celebrate Recovery team will partner with the Clearfield Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team to show the film, Suicide: The Ripple Effect. Coffee and dessert will be provided after the film, along with a discussion with a panel of identified mental health professionals, family or friends of someone who has died by suicide, and those who have attempted suicide to help with processing the film and gaining better understanding of how to best help those we love in their time of need. The program is open to everyone in the community. The program will be followed up with a community-wide training to provide education of how specifically to help someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, and how to connect them to appropriate services. The program will be held Sunday, December 1 at 1 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God on Freedom Lane.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.