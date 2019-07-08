Awana Registration
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold registration for this year’s Awana program Thursday, July 11, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Awana is a fun-filled, action packed and Bible-based program for children ages 2 through seventh grade. Awana was derived from the first letters of the words on which it is based: Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed (II Timothy 2:15). It was founded in 1950 as an international, non-denominational Bible-centered ministry for children and youth.
In weekly club meetings Awana children play age-appropriate games, memorize Bible verses according to a topical system, and participate in large group Bible lessons.
There is a $20 registration fee for each child joining Awana, with discounts for siblings.
Awana will begin September 4 at 5:25 p.m. and continue each Wednesday evening until April.
For more information please call 849-0817 or e-mail awanaric@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
SHANNONDALE – The Zion Lutheran Church will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the church. A bake sale and luncheon will also take place.
Soup Lunch
SHANNONDALE — The Zion Lutheran Church will hold a soup lunch on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pavilion. Lunch is free and will include a sandwich and fruit.
Community VBS
BROOKVILLE — The theme for this year’s community Vacation Bible School is “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey To Share the Truth.”
VBS will be held July 21-25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church on White Street. There will be classes and activities for children from pre-school through sixth grade.
There will be a scripture lesson, games, snacks, songs, and crafts focusing on how God is always with us and loves us no matter what.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page “Brookville Community VBS” or by contacting the Evangelical United Methodist Church at 849-2612.
Anniversary Celebration
RAMSAYTOWN — The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown will celebrate its 23rd anniversary Saturday, July 27.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a roundtable discussion led by Pastor Rex Slaughter and Bishop Allen Jeffries of Columbiana, Ohio.
Following the discussion a fellowship luncheon will be served.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call 849-7251.
Food Pantry Donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.