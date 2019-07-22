Anniversary Celebration
RAMSAYTOWN — The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown will celebrate its 23rd anniversary Saturday, July 27.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a roundtable discussion led by Pastor Rex Slaughter and Bishop Allen Jeffries of Columbiana, Ohio.
Following the discussion a fellowship luncheon will be served.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call 849-7251.
Riverbank singing
CLARINGTON — Gospel singers Cathy Goss and Dan Schall will be featured at the annual Clarington Riverbank Singing, to be held Saturday, August 3.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. on the riverbank in Clarington. Take your lawn chair for an evening of inspiration.
For more information call 849-5051.
Vacation Bible School
SHANNONDALE — Zion Lutheran Church will present ReNew, Caring for Creation Vacation Bible School, Sunday, July 28 starting with registration at 6 p.m.
Bible school will continue with a cook-out on Monday and program practice on Thursday, August 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Children will learn about how they can make a difference in our community and our world, learning in hands-on ways about recycling, planting and composting.
The Caring for Creation program will be presented by the students during the 11 a.m. service at Zion on August 4. For more information call 814-856-2807.
Gospel concert
Cathy Goss, gospel singer from Zanesville, Ohio, will present a concert Sunday, August 4, at 7 p.m. in the Coolspring United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 56 East Branch Road in Coolspring. For more information call 849-5051.
Food Pantry Donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used: general, the food pantry, the backpack program or Helping Hands.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.