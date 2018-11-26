Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.