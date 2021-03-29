BROOKVILLE — The Brookville church of Christ is hosting a series of Bible lessons on the life of Christ April 4-8.
The guest speaker will be Dan Kessinger, a Gospel preacher since 1982 and an instructor at the West Virginia School of Preaching for 20 years. He has worked with the West Virginia Christian Youth Camp for more than 30 years. He has spoken on a weekly radio program for 20 years and has made regular trips to Kenya for evangelism and preacher training. He brings a wealth of Bible knowledge and experience to the community.
Kessinger’s lessons include, for Sunday at 10 a.m. “Unto Us a Child is Born”; 10:45 a.m. “Was Jesus the Son of God?” 7:00 p.m. “When I See the Blood,” and at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday “Jesus and a Leper,” “Jesus and a Demon,” “There They Crucified Him,” and “He Is Not Here but Risen.” Congregational singing will begin at 6:30 each evening.
The congregation does not expect that there will be a social distancing problem and encourages everyone to wear a mask while coming and going from the assembly. The lessons will be live streamed on facebook.com/BrookvilleCoC for those who cannot attend the meeting.
The Brookville church of Christ meets at 20 Hughes Road. Call 849-8619 or email office@countrypreacher.com for information, questions, requests, or comments.