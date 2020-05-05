BROOKVILLE — Several Brookville area churches will be gathering Saturday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day, but the service will not be held in any of the churches. It will be held at the Moonlite Drive-In, beginning at 11 a.m.
Pastor Joni Williams said her churches, Meade Chapel, Knoxdale and Port Barnett United Methodist churches, “have been meeting on Facebook Live. One of the parishioners suggested we check into having a service at the drive-in,” she said. “We had been hesitant at first, because of the stay at home order, but we realized we are not really risking anything.”
Williams’ churches, which make up the Faithful Followers Charge, “invited Brookville First United Methodist and Evangelical United Methodist to join us,” she said.
Williams will be giving the sermon, “which will have a focus on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.” Her text will be II Timothy 1:3-5.
“We will sing songs people already know the words to, probably the first verse,” she said.
“We are asking people to park in every other spot. It sounds like it will not be warm enough to roll the windows down, and we will not be taking an offering, so people will have no contact,” Williams said. “We are going to keep contact to the greatest minimum we can.”
Also participating in the service will be the Rev. Dennis Johnson, pastor of First United Methodist Church.
The service will be broadcast through the drive-in’s sound system.
The combined service comes following a United Methodist Conference decision that churches wait until June to hold in-person services. “We will continue our online worship services, looking at June 1 as the day that we can reopen the churches,” Johnson said.
On Thursday of this week the Brookville Area Ministerial Association will hold a National Day of Prayer service at the drive-in, beginning at noon.
The theme for this year’s service will be “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” with scripture to be taken from Amos 4:13.
“Because of the time limitation in not knowing what we could plan, we have six pastors who will participate,” Williams said. “We will devote the time to prayer and we certainly have a lot to pray about. It has been an interesting time for churches, but it’s amazing what you can do.”