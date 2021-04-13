Hymn sing
BROOKVILLE — An old-fashioned hymn sing will be held Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
The hymn sing is sponsored by the Faithful Followers Charge of the United Methodist Church and will be held on the community stage.
National Day of Prayer
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Ministerial Association will host a National Day of Prayer service Thursday, May 6.
The prayer service will begin at noon on the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty,” with scripture taken from II Corinthians 3:17.