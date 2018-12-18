Christmas concert
BROOKVILLE — GloryWay Quartet will present their “Spirit of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, December 21, at Victory Praise and Worship Center in Brookville.
GloryWay Quartet is from Mansfield, Ohio. The quartet includes lead singer, Justin Crank, tenor Bryan Langley, baritone John Cole, and fan-favorite bass, Justin Sayger. This year they won the SGN Scoops Diamond Awards “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” and were the showcase winners of the 2016 American Gospel Celebration hosted by Pastor John Hagee.
Everyone is welcome to attend this Christmas concert.
Christmas Eve service
RAMSAYTOWN — The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown will hold its annual Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.
The service will include congregational Christmas carols, special music and a devotional by Pastor Rex Slaughter. The Sunday school class will present “One Starry Night” in scripture and song.
Refreshments will be served following the service.
Everyone is welcome. For more information please call 849-7251.
Caleb Dinger Concert
BROOKVILLE — Brookville native Caleb Dinger, singer and song writer, will present a concert Sunday, December 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville.
Dinger will perform some of his newest songs during the program. Joining him will be his wife, Paige.
Everyone is welcome.
Food Pantry donations
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Food Pantry continues to accept donations to help it to continue to serve the community.
Those sending checks should note in the memo how the donation is to be used:
General: To be used where needed most.
The Food Pantry: To provide food for low-income individuals and families.
The Backpack Program: To provide food for the weekend for children on the school lunch program.
Helping Hands: To provide monetary assistance to people in need of help with rent, utilities and other basic needs.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food pantry may send their check to: Brookville Area Food Pantry, c/o Brookville Area Ministerial Association, PO Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations for the food pantry’s operations can also be made using PayPal at www.brookvilleareafoodpantry.org.
