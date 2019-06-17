EAST BRADY – Three local men and one California company were recently cited for violating borough ordinances in East Brady.
According to reports, David Bearfield, 58, of East Brady, failed to burn in compliance with the borough’s burn ordinance by allowing a fire to burn or smolder after 6 p.m.
Bearfield allegedly had a fire on his Robinson Street property that smoldered unattended over the course of multiple days, from June 7 to June 10.
Police said they stopped at Bearfield’s home two times on June 7 to request that the fire be extinguished, but no one was home.
In a separate incident, on June 10 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Christopher Daniel, 47, of East Brady, reportedly failed to clean his East First Street property of an accumulation of materials which were recognized as junk and having no value.
A letter regarding the issue was sent to Daniel on Jan. 31, giving him 30 days to clean the property, reports state.
Additionally, police said, John E. Eck, 59, of Templeton, and Carrington Mortgage Services of Anaheim, Calif. were notified of high weeds, grass or plant growth more than six inches in height near a structure on their Third Avenue and Purdum Street properties respectively.
Eck and Carrington Mortgage Services were in violation of the ordinance by allegedly failing to maintain and mow their properties.
A letter addressing the issue was reportedly sent to Eck on April 19 and to Carrington Mortgage Services on May 24.
Charges against Bearfield, Daniel and Carrington Mortgage Services were filed June 12. Charges against Eck were filed June 14. All charges were filed by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.