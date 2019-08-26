EAST BRADY – Two East Brady residents and one corporation were cited separately for violating borough ordinances on Aug. 15 in East Brady Borough.
Jon P. Walters, 65, was cited after he allegedly failed to clean up all abandoned or junked vehicles, appliances or any other materials deemed as having no value from his property along Kellys Way.
In addition, according to court documents, Peg Bowser, 54, was cited for failing to maintain her East Third Street property by allowing high weeds, grass or plant growth in excess of six inches in height near a structure.
Millcrest Builders LLC of Shippenville was also reportedly notified of high weeds, grass or plant growth more than six inches in height near a building or structure along Purdum Street.
Charges were filed Aug. 19 by New Bethlehem Police.