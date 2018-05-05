DuBOIS 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5
Score by Innings
DCC;000;103;1;—;5
DuBois;000;006;x;—;6
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Maia Cogley 2b 3110, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4110, Ashley Wruble p 1200, Mia Meholick c 3001, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3000, Carley Semancik rf 3011, Chelsea Busatto dp 3010, Jordy Kosko cf 3100, Maddie Nasuti lf 2000, Natasha Kunselman ph 1010, Rachel Miller pr 0000, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 26-5-5-2.
DuBois—6
Sarah Snyder lf 4010, Kacie Means c 3000, Kylee Bundy 2b 3110, Lexi Ray cf 3010, Maddy Ho dp-rf 3110, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 2112, Lexi Smith rf-dp 2000, Miah Geer ph 1011, Abby Lecker pr 0100, Maddie SMith 3b 3110, Danessa Allison ss 3123, Molly Nosker (flex) p 0000. Totals: 27-6-9-6.
Errors: DCC 2, DuBois 3. LOB: DCC 5, DuBois 4. 2B: Semancik; Bundy, Sadowski, M. Smith. HR: Allison. SF: Meholick. SAC: Sadowski. SB: Wruble. CS: Ray (by Meholick).
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Molly Nosker-7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nosker. Losing pitcher: Wruble.
